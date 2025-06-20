Brad Marchand Thanks Teams for Panthers’ Loaned Players after Stanley Cup Win

Miami, Florida – Brad Marchand turned heads during the Florida Panthers‘ Stanley Cup victory celebration by thanking rival teams on social media for letting their players go. After clinching their second consecutive Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6, Marchand took to Instagram instead of joining the party atmosphere.

His posts featured former Devils players, including Vitek Vanecek, Jesper Boqvist, and Tomas Nosek, along with a caption expressing gratitude to the teams that released them. Marchand’s intention was clear: to highlight the significant contributions these players made to the Panthers’ championship win.

“Thank you to the Devils for Vanecek, Boqvist, and Nosek,” Marchand stated in one of his Instagram stories, showcasing his playful personality while drawing attention to the players’ journey. The Devils traded Vanecek to the San Jose Sharks earlier this season, while Nosek’s time was marred by injuries during his stint in New Jersey.

Vanecek, who served as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup, finished the season with a record of 5-14-4 but still played a crucial role in the playoffs, while Boqvist earned a two-year extension this March after a strong season. Marchand’s strategy of thanking rival clubs became the talk of the NHL, emphasizing the Panthers’ reliance on players previously let go by other teams.

As the team celebrated their success at Maple & Ash in Miami, Marchand also shared moments with several other non-Devils teammates who contributed to the title run. Dmitry Kulikov, A.J. Greer, and assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu, all with ties to other franchises, were acknowledged as well.

“This Cup represents not just ours, but all the players who helped us get here,” Marchand noted in another post, adding a personal touch to the victory.

The team plans to mark their success with a parade in Fort Lauderdale this Sunday, further bringing attention to their unexpected journey and the players who made it possible.