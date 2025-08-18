Brad Paisley and Emmylou Harris Inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Nashville, Tennessee — Country superstar Brad Paisley and Americana icon Emmylou Harris will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. This year’s inductees also include Steve Bogard, Tony Martin, Jim Lauderdale, and Don Cook.

The formal induction ceremony will take place on October 6 during the 55th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at the Music City Center. These songwriters have made significant contributions to the music industry and will join the ranks of 247 other members of the Hall.

Brad Paisley, a three-time Grammy winner, is recognized for his songwriting prowess, with 41 songs making it onto the Billboard Hot 100. His hits include “He Didn’t Have To Be,” “Alcohol,” and “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song).” His duet, “Remind Me,” featuring Carrie Underwood, showcases his versatility as both a performer and songwriter.

Emmylou Harris, who has won 13 Grammys, is celebrated for her work in the Americana and country genres. She is known for timeless songs like “Boulder To Birmingham” and “Heartbreak Hill.” Harris was previously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Steve Bogard is celebrated for his writing contributions to songs like George Strait’s “Carried Away” and Rascal Flatts’ “Prayin’ For Daylight.” Tony Martin has penned hits for various artists including Jason Aldean and Keith Urban. Jim Lauderdale is known for both his solo work and his collaborations, while Don Cook is recognized for his contributions to iconic tracks like Brooks & Dunn’s “Only In America.”

Rich Hallworth, chair of the organization’s board of directors, expressed enthusiasm about the induction ceremony, saying, “Gathering as we do each year to reveal and welcome the members of our incoming class is truly one of the highlights of our calendar.”

The event will celebrate the contributions of these talented songwriters to the rich tapestry of the country music genre.