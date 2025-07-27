Brad Pitt Expresses Support for Jennifer Aniston’s New Relationship

LOS ANGELES, CA — Brad Pitt is reportedly pleased with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston‘s new romance with wellness coach Jim Curtis. A close friend of the actor shared Pitt’s sentiments in a statement released Wednesday.

According to the insider, “Brad couldn’t be more pleased that Jen has found love with this guy who seems so tuned into her.” The 61-year-old actor expressed that he has always harbored affection for Aniston, 56, despite their highly publicized divorce in 2005.

The friendship between Pitt and Aniston has reportedly improved in recent years. Following their split, the two moved on and married other partners. Pitt famously married actress Angelina Jolie in 2014, though their relationship ended contentiously in 2016.

Pitt’s friend noted, “His marriage ended — with a bang and a whimper — two decades ago, but he never lost his affection for her. When you find the right partner, all’s right with the world. He hopes the same is true about Jen.”

Insiders revealed that Aniston and Curtis sparked dating rumors earlier this month after being spotted enjoying a vacation in Mallorca. A source indicated, “They are happy and really into each other. They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the down-low at her home in LA.”

Aniston confirmed her relationship with Curtis during their recent getaway, where they were photographed getting cozy on a yacht. Curtis, who is 49, has been described as a transformational coach and hypnotherapist.

Pitt has also moved forward in his personal life, currently dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been linked with since late 2022. He has stated that he finds importance in surrounding himself with those who love him.

While Pitt and Aniston’s history is marked with ups and downs, both seem to be in positive places in their respective lives.