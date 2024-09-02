Entertainment
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Enjoy Double Date with George and Amal Clooney in Venice
On Saturday, renowned actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon participated in a charming double date with fellow actors George Clooney and Amal Clooney in the picturesque city of Venice, Italy.
The group enjoyed a lovely taxi boat ride to dinner, taking in the scenic beauty of the canal-laden city. Pitt, aged 60, and the 34-year-old de Ramon were seen cozily seated together in the back of the boat, while their celebrity companions occupied the front.
Pitt showcased a relaxed style with a partially buttoned shirt, while de Ramon wore an elegant, skintight black dress. The Clooneys, on the other hand, were dressed to impress, with George in a stylish blue suit and Amal in a sophisticated black dress.
During their boat ride, Pitt affectionately wrapped his arm around de Ramon, sharing moments of joy as they waved to the attending photographers.
The evening’s destination was Ristorante Da Ivo, a popular dining spot favored by the Clooney couple. Upon arrival, staff members assisted the couples out of the boat, while Pitt and Clooney each extended a hand to their partners.
After an enjoyable dinner, George Clooney was later photographed assisting Amal back onto the boat, further showcasing their enduring affection.
The outing followed earlier promotional activities in Venice related to Pitt and Clooney’s upcoming film entitled ‘Wolfs.’ Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt first stirred romance rumors in November of the previous year, following the latter’s separation from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016.
