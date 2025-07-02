Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Hits Theaters, Streaming Expected in Fall

LOS ANGELES, CA — Brad Pitt‘s highly anticipated film, ‘F1: The Movie,’ launched in theaters on June 27, 2025. As an Apple Original Film, it will also be available for streaming on Apple TV+ following its theatrical release.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie features Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a once-promising race car driver whose career was nearly cut short by an accident. Thirty years later, his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, recruits him to save his struggling Formula 1 team. The official synopsis highlights the film’s themes of competition and redemption amidst the high-speed world of racing.

The film’s cast also includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo. Recently, it was revealed that Simone Ashley‘s scenes were cut from the final version, which sparked disappointment among her fanbase. Kosinski stated that such changes are common in filmmaking.

‘F1: The Movie’ has received positive reviews, holding an 83% score from critics and a remarkable 97% from audiences based on thousands of ratings. Critics have praised the film’s realistic racing sequences, noting that it immerses viewers in the thrilling action.

Currently, audiences can only view the movie in theaters. However, it is expected to appear on digital platforms for rental or purchase approximately 45 to 65 days after its release, suggesting a potential home viewing date as soon as August 11, 2025.

For streaming on Apple TV+, viewers might need to wait approximately 70 to 100 days following the theater release, projecting a fall 2025 debut if the film’s performance continues strong. ‘F1: The Movie’ had a budget of about $200 million, and it aims to capture substantial box office revenue before moving to the streaming platform.