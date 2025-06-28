Brad Pitt Races Against Time in ‘F1’ Amid Personal Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA – Brad Pitt stars in “F1,” a new racing film that captures the thrill of motorsports while reflecting on the actor’s personal struggles. Released in 2025, the movie features Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former racing star making one last attempt at glory. The film can be seen as a parallel to Pitt’s own challenges, including his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie.

In “F1,” Sonny is enlisted by his former rival, Ruben Cervantes, to breathe life into the struggling APXGP racing team. With a season filled with losses, the team lacks confidence, and their young driver, Joshua Pearce, struggles with his ego. Ruben hopes that Sonny’s experience can help the team snag at least one win before the season ends.

Director Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on “Top Gun: Maverick,” pairs with Pitt to tell a story about mentorship and the pressures of a changing industry. However, critics note that while the film is entertaining, it lacks the emotional depth found in similar narratives.

“F1” begins with a traumatic memory of a racing crash followed by a montage of Sonny preparing for a race. Despite the adrenaline-pumping visuals, some viewers felt that the plot felt predictable as Sonny trains Joshua. This dynamic is reminiscent of other sports dramas, where an experienced mentor faces challenges from a younger, self-absorbed talent.

Pitt’s portrayal of Sonny is described as relatable, yet it sometimes feels overshadowed by the more flashy character of Joshua. Critics mention how Sonny symbolizes an older Hollywood era struggling for relevance in an industry drawn to younger stars and social media influencers.

The film showcases impressive action sequences energized by Hans Zimmer‘s stirring score and Claudio Miranda‘s dynamic cinematography. Despite its challenges, “F1” successfully delivers thrilling racing moments and entertains audiences for its full 156-minute runtime.