Entertainment
Brad Pitt Warns Young Actors Against Franchise Pressures
LOS ANGELES, CA — Brad Pitt shared advice for young actors during an episode of the podcast ‘Whoa! Brothers Kelce’ on July 2, 2025, while promoting his new sports film, ‘F1‘.
The 61-year-old actor discussed his observations about the changing landscape for new talent in Hollywood. ‘I like watching what the new generation is coming in with. To see what they’re up against and how they negotiate their way through it, I feel like they enjoy it more,’ he said.
Pitt humorously noted the generational shift in acting styles. ‘We were more uptight and had to be about acting. You didn’t sell out, but now it’s like, “Hey man, we can be artists in many different arenas.”‘
Despite his admiration for the new generation, Pitt urged them to be cautious. ‘They also get caught up in the need to have a franchise or a superhero role, which I keep saying, “Don’t. Don’t. They will die,”‘ he cautioned.
His comments resonate with the experiences of football players Jason and Travis Kelce, who also appeared on the podcast. Jason, 37, reflected on how the NFL has evolved during their careers, echoing Pitt’s sentiments about the pressures young athletes face.
Pitt’s current film, ‘F1’, has made a strong impression, grossing an estimated $144 million in its opening weekend. The film features Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up Formula One driver trying to revive a struggling team.
In the podcast, Pitt described the thrill of the racing experience: ‘You cannot believe the first time you get in’ a race car, he said, emphasizing the remarkable capabilities of the vehicles.
‘F1’ is currently in theaters, with early discussions of a potential sequel based on its box office success.
Recent Posts
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham