Brad Pitt Warns Young Actors Against Franchise Pressures

LOS ANGELES, CA — Brad Pitt shared advice for young actors during an episode of the podcast ‘Whoa! Brothers Kelce’ on July 2, 2025, while promoting his new sports film, ‘F1‘.

The 61-year-old actor discussed his observations about the changing landscape for new talent in Hollywood. ‘I like watching what the new generation is coming in with. To see what they’re up against and how they negotiate their way through it, I feel like they enjoy it more,’ he said.

Pitt humorously noted the generational shift in acting styles. ‘We were more uptight and had to be about acting. You didn’t sell out, but now it’s like, “Hey man, we can be artists in many different arenas.”‘

Despite his admiration for the new generation, Pitt urged them to be cautious. ‘They also get caught up in the need to have a franchise or a superhero role, which I keep saying, “Don’t. Don’t. They will die,”‘ he cautioned.

His comments resonate with the experiences of football players Jason and Travis Kelce, who also appeared on the podcast. Jason, 37, reflected on how the NFL has evolved during their careers, echoing Pitt’s sentiments about the pressures young athletes face.

Pitt’s current film, ‘F1’, has made a strong impression, grossing an estimated $144 million in its opening weekend. The film features Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up Formula One driver trying to revive a struggling team.

In the podcast, Pitt described the thrill of the racing experience: ‘You cannot believe the first time you get in’ a race car, he said, emphasizing the remarkable capabilities of the vehicles.

‘F1’ is currently in theaters, with early discussions of a potential sequel based on its box office success.