Brad Tavares Reflects on UFC Middleweight Eras Ahead of Fight Night

Paris, France — Brad Tavares is preparing for his 27th fight in the octagon as he gears up to face Robert Bryczek at UFC Fight Night 258. The event is set for Saturday at the Accor Arena.

Tavares, a seasoned fighter with a record of 21-10 in MMA and 16-10 in the UFC, has seen the middleweight division evolve over the years. He first entered the UFC during Season 11 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ in 2010, around the time when Anderson Silva reigned as the middleweight champion.

<p"Silva held the title for an impressive seven years, making 10 defenses during his dominance. Over the years, the championship belt has changed hands 11 times, with Israel Adesanya being one of the notable champions, defending it five times.

Tavares credits Silva’s era as a significant part of his own career. ‘It’s hard to say because the fighters have evolved obviously, but I also evolved along with them,’ Tavares explained during an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio.

He went on to express his admiration for Silva, stating, ‘Anderson Silva is one of the MMA all-time, pound-for-pound GOATs to me, and should be to a lot of people.’ Tavares reflected on his journey, noting how Silva’s dominance inspired him when he first entered the UFC.

As he anticipates facing Bryczek, Tavares is ready to add another chapter to his lengthy career. Both fighters are prepared to make a statement in Paris this weekend, and fans look forward to their matchup in the octagon.