Brad Underwood Receives Distinguished Citizen Award from Boy Scouts

Champaign, IL — Brad Underwood, head coach of the Illini men’s basketball team, was honored with the Distinguished Citizen Award by the Prairielands Council of Boy Scouts of America. The ceremony took place at the State Farm Center on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

Underwood, who has led the Illini with considerable success, listened as friends and colleagues shared anecdotes and praised his contributions both on and off the court. The event highlighted his commitment to community service and mentoring young athletes.

Underwood expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, “It’s an honor to receive this award, especially from an organization that emphasizes leadership and service. I’m proud to be part of a community that values these qualities.”

The ceremony comes as the Illini are preparing for their upcoming college basketball season, which promises excitement for fans. Underwood’s leadership has been pivotal in strengthening the Illini’s basketball program.

As the team gears up for the season, they will begin their first official practices this week, allowing the coaching staff to work more closely with the players. With Underwood at the helm, expectations are high for the Illini as they aim for another successful season.