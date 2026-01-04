Braden Smith Ties Big Ten Assist Record at Wisconsin

MADISON, WI — Braden Smith of Purdue University tied the Big Ten career assist record during a game against Wisconsin on Saturday night.

With his ninth assist of the night, Smith made a skip pass to Gicarri Harris, who nailed a three-pointer while being fouled. This play brought Purdue to a 69-48 lead and marked Smith’s total assists at 890, matching the previous record held by Michigan State‘s Cassius Winston.

The game was a significant milestone for Smith, who only needs to average 9.8 assists per game to catch former Duke guard Bobby Hurley, the all-time Division I record holder with 1,076 assists. Purdue still has at least 19 games left in the season, increasing Smith’s chances of breaking Hurley’s record.

Before reaching this achievement, Smith managed to pass notable players such as Illinois’ Bruce Douglas and Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves, moving up the all-time assist ranks. Smith is also the second Division I player to accumulate 1,500 points, 850 assists, and 650 rebounds in his career.

As he continues to break records, Smith is only the player from an Indiana high school to reach this milestone. He previously became Purdue’s all-time assists leader, surpassing Bruce Parkinson last season. His journey toward becoming one of the all-time greats continues, with fans excited to see how far he can go.

With his versatile skill set and talented teammates, Braden Smith has shown he can create opportunities on the court. Now, as he chases NCAA immortality, basketball fans across the country are watching his every move.