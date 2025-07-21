Sports
Bradley Beal Joins Clippers After Buyout with Suns
LOS ANGELES — Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has reached an agreement on a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, pending his clearance through the waiver process, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
The second year of Beal’s deal includes a player option, giving the 32-year-old guard flexibility for the 2026‑27 season. To complete the buyout, Beal is expected to forego roughly $13.9 million, with the Suns likely stretching the remaining cost over five years to manage salary-cap commitments.
Beal’s move marks a shift after two injury-plagued seasons in Phoenix, where he averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds last season over 53 games, well below his career standards.
The Clippers are banking on Beal’s offensive skills to complement their existing superstars, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Beal adds another layer of scoring and playmaking, which could help propel Los Angeles deeper into the Western Conference postseason after three consecutive first-round exits.
This acquisition is a part of a broader roster reconfiguration that owner Mat Ishbia initiated following the Suns’ unsuccessful “Big Three” experiment with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Beal’s signing reflects a significant adjustment for the Clippers, who are in pursuit of established talent to contest in a competitive Western Conference. His arrival, along with newly acquired players like Brook Lopez and John Collins, offers the Clippers a blend of veteran experience and versatility.
As the team aims to solidify its position for a playoff push, Beal’s role as a scorer will be pivotal. Previous trades had left a gap in the starting lineup, which Beal’s skills are expected to fill effectively.
With both Beal and Harden actively involved in discussions, the Clippers are optimistic that this alliance could bolster their chances for a successful season.
Recent Posts
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal