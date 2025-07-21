Bradley Beal Joins Clippers After Buyout with Suns

LOS ANGELES — Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has reached an agreement on a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, pending his clearance through the waiver process, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The second year of Beal’s deal includes a player option, giving the 32-year-old guard flexibility for the 2026‑27 season. To complete the buyout, Beal is expected to forego roughly $13.9 million, with the Suns likely stretching the remaining cost over five years to manage salary-cap commitments.

Beal’s move marks a shift after two injury-plagued seasons in Phoenix, where he averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds last season over 53 games, well below his career standards.

The Clippers are banking on Beal’s offensive skills to complement their existing superstars, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Beal adds another layer of scoring and playmaking, which could help propel Los Angeles deeper into the Western Conference postseason after three consecutive first-round exits.

This acquisition is a part of a broader roster reconfiguration that owner Mat Ishbia initiated following the Suns’ unsuccessful “Big Three” experiment with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Beal’s signing reflects a significant adjustment for the Clippers, who are in pursuit of established talent to contest in a competitive Western Conference. His arrival, along with newly acquired players like Brook Lopez and John Collins, offers the Clippers a blend of veteran experience and versatility.

As the team aims to solidify its position for a playoff push, Beal’s role as a scorer will be pivotal. Previous trades had left a gap in the starting lineup, which Beal’s skills are expected to fill effectively.

With both Beal and Harden actively involved in discussions, the Clippers are optimistic that this alliance could bolster their chances for a successful season.