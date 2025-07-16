Bradley Beal Joins Clippers After Suns Buyout Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA — Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal after clearing waivers, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Beal, 32, will have a player option for the 2026-27 season, positioning him as one of the top free agents next summer. The Clippers believe Beal’s skills as a scorer and playmaker will enhance their roster.

After a challenging two-year stint in Phoenix, Beal sought a better basketball fit and was granted permission to speak with other teams. His agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, facilitated discussions, helping Beal find a new home.

Among the teams pursuing Beal were the Miami Heat and other contenders. Ultimately, Beal decided on the Clippers, who have aimed to create salary cap flexibility, leading to this significant addition for the upcoming season.

To finalize the buyout, Beal has agreed to forfeit $13.9 million from the final two years of his contract. This will allow the Suns to manage their salary cap better, as they seek to refresh their roster under new leadership from coach Jordan Ott and general manager Brian Gregory.

During his time with the Suns, Beal averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 50.5% shooting from the field. However, injuries hindered his performances, limiting him to 106 games over two seasons. Before joining the Suns, Beal played 11 seasons with the Washington Wizards, earning multiple All-Star selections.

In related moves, the Clippers recently traded Norman Powell to the Heat in a three-team deal that brought John Collins to Los Angeles. Powell’s departure opens space for Beal, who is expected to take over as the starting shooting guard.

Beal’s move to the Clippers allows him to join a playoff contender in the Western Conference, enhancing both his career opportunity and the Clippers’ championship aspirations.