Bradley Beal Joins Los Angeles Clippers After Contract Buyout

Los Angeles, CA — Bradley Beal is set to become a member of the Los Angeles Clippers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns. On Wednesday, Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed the buyout, which allows Beal to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers once he clears waivers.

The deal includes a player option for the 2026-27 season, positioning Beal as a prominent player in next year’s free agency. At 32 years old, Beal is looking to revive his career after a challenging stint in Phoenix. He averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds during his two seasons with the Suns, marred by injuries and overall team disappointment.

Beal’s move to the Clippers is seen as a natural fit alongside established stars, providing the team with a reliable scorer and playmaker. The Clippers traded for veteran players in recent months and were keen on adding more talent as they prepare for an aggressive playoff push in the Western Conference.

Beal’s representatives had been actively seeking the best fit for him in a new team environment. The Suns granted Beal permission to talk to other teams, and he ultimately chose the Clippers among interest from the Miami Heat and several other franchises. By giving up $13.9 million of his remaining contract, Beal aims to facilitate a smooth transition to his new team.

The Suns is reconfiguring their roster following the conclusion of last season, striving to regain competitiveness in the league. Suns owner Mat Ishbia highlighted a commitment to rebuilding the franchise’s culture with new leadership overhauling the roster, after having traded significant players for Bradley Beal this past summer.

Bradley Beal was originally selected with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and spent the first 11 years of his career with the Washington Wizards before joining the Suns. Throughout his NBA journey, he has earned three All-Star selections and solidified his status as a high-caliber player.