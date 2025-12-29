Bradley Cooper Asks Gigi Hadid’s Mother for Her Hand in Marriage

NEW YORK, NY – Bradley Cooper has reportedly taken a significant step in his relationship with Gigi Hadid by asking her mother, Yolanda Hadid, for her hand in marriage. A source close to the couple revealed this development on December 22, 2025.

According to the insider, Cooper wants Gigi to understand his serious intentions about their relationship and his desire to build a solid family with her in New York. “Her mom, Yolanda, is on board, so that was a no-brainer,” the source mentioned. However, the more significant step comes from Gigi telling her father, Mohamed Hadid, about her intentions to marry Cooper, marking a pivotal moment in their relationship.

The couple, who began dating in October 2023, was seen together enjoying date nights and Broadway shows, further solidifying their connection. Reports suggest that family bonding is a driving force behind their desire to marry, with both having children from previous relationships that they wish to raise together.

Cooper shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, 8, with his ex-girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, while Hadid has a daughter, Khai, 5, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The entertainment world is buzzing with speculation about a potential wedding in 2026, with Cooper reportedly informing his own mother, Gloria Campano, about his plans. “He loops her in on everything,” added the insider.

In March, Hadid spoke fondly of her relationship with the 50-year-old actor, emphasizing the importance of finding a partner who knows what they want in life. Their relationship has garnered public interest, particularly as they navigate their blended family dynamics.

As of now, neither Cooper nor Hadid has officially confirmed the engagement news, but the couple’s close-knit family ties and serious intentions have led many to believe that an announcement may be forthcoming.