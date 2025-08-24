Entertainment
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spotted at JFK Airport, Preparing for Secret Getaway
New York City, NY – Actors Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were seen at the check-in area of JFK Airport on Saturday, August 23, apparently preparing for a getaway. The couple, who began dating in October 2023, looked casual as they waited in line.
Hadid, 30, showcased her stylish look in a bright pink cardigan over a white crop top, light-washed jeans, and brown loafers. She carried a brown shoulder bag, holding her passport and boarding pass during a conversation with Cooper.
Cooper, 50, opted for a relaxed outfit, wearing a black Adidas jacket paired with tan pants and black sneakers. The couple’s public appearance comes amid reports that they are considering marriage and children together.
<p“They are both busy but manage to spend time together,” a source disclosed. “I wasn’t sure this was anything other than a casual fling when it started, but it has grown more serious.”
Hadid made their relationship Instagram official in May by posting photos from her 30th birthday, which included a romantic snapshot of her and Cooper sharing a kiss in front of a chocolate birthday cake. In her heartfelt caption, she expressed gratitude for the love in her life.
The couple is reportedly envisioning a blended family with Hadid’s daughter, Khai, and Cooper’s daughter, Lea. They are described as ‘incredibly happy’ together and committed to being present for their children.
<p“Bradley gives me so much encouragement and belief,” Hadid stated in a recent interview, reflecting on her admiration for Cooper as a creative individual.
The couple’s bond remains strong as they navigate their busy careers and responsibilities as parents.
