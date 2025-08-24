Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spotted at JFK Airport, Preparing for Secret Getaway

New York City, NY – Actors Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were seen at the check-in area of JFK Airport on Saturday, August 23, apparently preparing for a getaway. The couple, who began dating in October 2023, looked casual as they waited in line.

Hadid, 30, showcased her stylish look in a bright pink cardigan over a white crop top, light-washed jeans, and brown loafers. She carried a brown shoulder bag, holding her passport and boarding pass during a conversation with Cooper.

Cooper, 50, opted for a relaxed outfit, wearing a black Adidas jacket paired with tan pants and black sneakers. The couple’s public appearance comes amid reports that they are considering marriage and children together.

"They are both busy but manage to spend time together," a source disclosed. "I wasn't sure this was anything other than a casual fling when it started, but it has grown more serious."

Hadid made their relationship Instagram official in May by posting photos from her 30th birthday, which included a romantic snapshot of her and Cooper sharing a kiss in front of a chocolate birthday cake. In her heartfelt caption, she expressed gratitude for the love in her life.

The couple is reportedly envisioning a blended family with Hadid’s daughter, Khai, and Cooper’s daughter, Lea. They are described as ‘incredibly happy’ together and committed to being present for their children.

"Bradley gives me so much encouragement and belief," Hadid stated in a recent interview, reflecting on her admiration for Cooper as a creative individual.

The couple’s bond remains strong as they navigate their busy careers and responsibilities as parents.