Bradley Cooper’s New Film Captures Stand-Up Comedy’s Heart

NEW YORK, NY — Actor and director Bradley Cooper has crafted a unique comedy-drama that explores New York’s vibrant stand-up scene. The film, titled “Is This Thing On?” features real-life comedians to maintain authenticity.

Cooper’s decision to include known stand-up artists, such as Chloe Radcliffe, was inspired by his deep connection to the Comedy Cellar, a famed venue in Greenwich Village. Cooper believed that using actual comedians would make the movie feel more genuine.

“Bradley fell in love with the Comedy Cellar and the relationships that go on there,” said Jensen, a fellow actor in the film. The narrative follows Alex Novak, played by Will Arnett, a finance professional who finds himself in the chaotic and humorous world of stand-up comedy in New York.

Jensen explained, “The idea was, ‘If we use people who aren’t comics to play comics, there’s not going to be a juxtaposition.’” This made Cooper’s casting choice crucial, as it added depth to the on-screen chemistry.

Cooper’s commitment was evident from the start. Radcliffe recalled a test screening where she immediately felt the project was in good hands. “Any lingering doubt was washed away,” Radcliffe said. “Bradley just has such clarity of vision.”

Cooper encouraged improvisation, allowing actors to express themselves fluidly. “I don’t think I said one actual line from the script,” Jensen mentioned, showcasing the hands-on, collaborative atmosphere on set.

The film captures both on-stage and off-stage experiences. A significant scene takes place at the Olive Tree Cafe, where comedians gather. Cooper wanted an authentic environment, later deciding to reshoot a scene because it looked too staged.

According to Jensen, Cooper’s attention to detail extended to every aspect, from comedian’s coats to shared meals. Radcliffe appreciated Cooper’s humility in seeking their input to refine the comedy.

As they prepared, Cooper, who also starred as Novak’s best friend, Balls, ensured the script was well-tested. Jensen said they performed the material live to gauge audience reactions, describing it as “the ballsiest thing I’ve ever seen a person do.”

Radcliffe and Jensen, both friends, contributed to the film’s authenticity through their genuine interactions. Radcliffe remarked, “We play off each other really well.” Jensen recalled feeling starstruck meeting Cooper, highlighting the cast’s camaraderie.

Cooper’s explorations into the comedy world have culminated in a film that captures the humor and reality of stand-up, providing a unique look into the lives of comedians at the Comedy Cellar.