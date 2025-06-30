Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks

PITTSBURGH — Six Super Bowl rings combined weren’t enough for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger to secure spots among the top 10 quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, according to a recent ranking by NFL reporter Tyler Dunne.

Dunne placed Bradshaw at No. 14 and Roethlisberger at No. 16 on his list, which covered quarterbacks from 1966 to today. He praised Bradshaw for his strong personality and arm strength, stating, “Talent-rich Steelers teams of the 70s needed this quarterback with the 1-of-1 personality.”

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls with the Steelers in the 1970s while developing into a prolific passer, particularly during his final two championship games. He achieved two Super Bowl MVP awards and finished his career with nearly 28,000 passing yards, 212 touchdowns, and 210 interceptions.

Roethlisberger, who has two Super Bowl titles, received mixed reviews in Dunne’s ranking. Strikingly, he found Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen positioned one slot higher at No. 15, despite Allen not yet reaching a Super Bowl. “Big Ben’s cavalier, backyard style of play kept the Steelers alive in any game,” Dunne wrote about Roethlisberger.

The ranking sparked debate among fans, with many expressing difficulty in accepting Allen’s placement over Roethlisberger. Current Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made the list at No. 10, while the top five featured Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and Brett Favre.

Dunne’s list reflects ongoing discussions about quarterback legacies, especially as Roethlisberger’s impressive resume, which includes three Super Bowl appearances, continues to be compared with Allen’s emerging career.

As it stands, there is anticipation for Roethlisberger’s likely first-ballot induction into the Hall of Fame, solidifying his status within this prestigious conversation.