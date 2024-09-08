Brady Defeats Burns in Dominant Welterweight Match

On Saturday night, in Las Vegas, welterweight contender Sean Brady secured a significant victory by defeating Gilbert Burns in a five-round main event. Brady won the match via unanimous decision, showcasing a dominant performance throughout the contest.

With this victory, Brady improved his record in the UFC to 7-1. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 in favor of Brady, indicating his clear dominance over Burns, who is currently ranked eighth in the welterweight division.

Brady maintained a steady pace during the fight, outstriking Burns 251 to 71 in total strikes. He also demonstrated his wrestling ability by attempting 17 takedowns compared to Burns’ six. Brady’s use of effective jabs and leg kicks contributed to his success in the matchup.

Burns, who was once a title challenger in 2021, struggled to find his rhythm throughout the fight. Despite having a few moments in boxing exchanges and a near-back take in the fourth round, he was unable to capitalize on any opportunities against Brady.

This defeat marks Burns’ third consecutive loss, following defeats against Brady, Leon Edwards, and Belal Muhammad. Meanwhile, Brady expressed his intention to face an opponent ranked within the top five of the welterweight division next.