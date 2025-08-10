Braelon Allen Eyes Breakout Season for Jets in 2025

Florham Park, New Jersey — The New York Jets‘ running game is set for a transformation in 2025, with sophomore running back Braelon Allen emerging as a key player alongside star Breece Hall. Allen caught the attention of team officials, including defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who expressed interest in a committee approach to utilizing their running backs.

Glenn, who previously oversaw the successful running back duo of the Detroit Lions, noted that Allen’s potential reminds him of the dual-threat style he employed with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. ‘Braelon man, you just pound it,’ Glenn said earlier this offseason, highlighting Allen’s weighty 240-pound frame as a challenge for defenders.

Allen, drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of last year’s NFL Draft, had a productive rookie season. He played in all 17 games, finishing with 334 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 19 receptions for 148 yards, displaying versatility in the passing game.

Former Jets running back Israel Abanikanda, now with the Green Bay Packers, praised Allen’s talent and compared him to Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry. ‘Braelon’s going to be a great running back. I say he could be the next Derrick Henry,’ Abanikanda declared, emphasizing Allen’s speed and playmaking ability.

As the Jets shift to a run-first offensive strategy, expectations are high for the Hall-Allen duo. Their combined skill sets could make them one of the top running back tandems in the NFL. ‘That’s two different dynamics that you have to get ready for when it comes to a defense getting ready to play against those guys,’ Glenn added.

With promising offseason performances, Allen appears ready to make a significant impact as the Jets look to improve their rushing attack in the upcoming season.