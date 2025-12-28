Sports
Braga and Benfica Clash in Crucial Primeira Liga Showdown
Braga, Portugal — Sporting Braga will face Benfica this Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET in a key match for both teams in the Primeira Liga. The game takes place at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, a crucial battle as both teams push for higher positions in the league.
Currently, Benfica is trailing leaders Porto by eight points, sitting in third place with 35 points. After a strong run of nine matches without a defeat, including their last four victories where they did not concede any goals, they aim to close the gap on the top two teams. Sporting Braga, on the other hand, is in fifth place with 25 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Gil Vicente and looking to secure a European qualification spot.
The two teams are both in form, with Braga recently posting a win against Caldas in the Taca de Portugal, and Benfica defeated Famalicão last weekend. Braga’s last league defeat was against Estoril Praia, which snapped their four-match winning streak.
Braga’s coach expressed confidence heading into the match, citing their solid home record this season. Despite a recent winless streak against Benfica at home, Braga has the support of local fans and aims to leverage their home advantage. Meanwhile, Benfica has struggled in previous visits to Braga, winning only one of their last six encounters there.
In terms of injuries, both teams face challenges. Braga misses strikers Lagerbielke and El Ouazzani, while Benfica will be without key players including Leandro Barreiro and Dodi Lukebakio.
This match is not only significant for league standings but also a hoodoo fixture, as a win for either side could bolster their campaign significantly as the season progresses.
