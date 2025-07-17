Bragantino Hosts São Paulo in Crucial Brasileirão Clash

Bragança Paulista, Brazil — Red Bull Bragantino faces off against São Paulo on Wednesday, July 16, at 9:30 PM (local time) in the 14th round of the Brasileirão. The match will take place at the Estádio Cícero de Souza Marques.

Bragantino enters the match after a 2-1 victory over Corinthians, placing them in third on the league table with 26 points. A win could propel them to the top spot, pending results from Flamengo and Cruzeiro. The team has a strong home record against São Paulo, not losing in their last eight encounters on home soil.

In contrast, São Paulo sits in a precarious 15th position with only 12 points. They are facing the threat of relegation, especially after suffering four consecutive defeats. If they lose to Bragantino, they could fall into the relegation zone. Coach Hernán Crespo is under pressure to find a winning formula, as this will be his second game since returning to the club.

Bragantino will make several changes from their previous match. They will miss striker Isidro Pitta due to suspension from yellow card accumulation. Lucas Barbosa is expected to replace him. Additionally, Juninho Capixaba is sidelined with a knee injury, leading to Guilherme Lopes taking his spot.

São Paulo welcomes back forward Luciano, who returns from suspension but will miss Lucas Moura, who is still recovering from a knee injury. The team is eager to improve their performance after their recent loss against Flamengo, which ended 2-0.

The match will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere channels, offering viewers extensive coverage of the action.

With both teams needing a crucial win for different reasons, the upcoming match promises to be tense and decisive for their current standings in the league.