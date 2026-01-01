Brandi Carlile Praises Joni Mitchell’s Influence on Songwriting

NEWPORT, R.I. — Brandi Carlile is praising Joni Mitchell, calling her a benchmark in songwriting during a recent interview with PEOPLE. The 44-year-old singer-songwriter reflected on how Mitchell, 82, has significantly influenced her creative process.

“She’s inspired me in so many ways, but I think one of the most profound ways is in what I won’t write because of Joni,” Carlile stated. She explained how her approach to songwriting has changed since meeting the iconic artist.

“There are songs that just don’t get through the filter anymore of, ‘Can I drive up to that gate and play this song for Joni over a glass of wine?’ If I can’t, it doesn’t get written,” Carlile said. Joni Mitchell’s impact has set a high standard for Carlile’s work.

Carlile emphasized that authenticity is key in her songwriting. “I could play a song with two chords and 10 words for Joni, but if it comes from the place that she calls ‘the muse’ instead of ‘the ick,’ then I can hold my head up,” she explained. “But if I try and satiate someone or something by writing a song, it will come out in a way that I can’t stand behind.”

In 2022, Carlile played a vital role in encouraging Mitchell to perform for her first full set in over 20 years at the Newport Folk Festival. During the event, Mitchell captivated the audience with classics like “A Case of You,” “Both Sides Now,” and “Big Yellow Taxi.” Carlile said their agreement to perform was casual but meaningful.

“The agreement was very much that we’ll just sit around in a circle and play the songs, like we always do at the Joni Jams,” Carlile recalled. Despite some backlash Carlile faced for bringing Mitchell back to the stage after her health struggles, she remained steadfast in their friendship.

Mitchell offered support during the criticism, assuring Carlile, “Those people have always been there. They’ll always be there.” Carlile’s deep admiration for Mitchell continues to shape her music and her view on authenticity in songwriting.