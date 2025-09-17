Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Brandi Carlile has announced her highly anticipated eighth studio album, “Returning To Myself,” which will be her first solo project in four years. The album highlights Carlile’s signature artistry and reflects her personal journey after years of collaborations with celebrated artists.

Produced by Carlile alongside Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon, the ten-track album features contributions from her band members, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, and SistaStrings, as well as other notable musicians including Josh Klinghoffer and Chad Smith. Carlile describes the album as a raw and tender experience, funneling her introspection into heartfelt ballads.

In addition to Carlile’s work, emerging artists are also making waves in the music scene. Jake Whittaker, a Top 6 finalist on Australian Idol, is back with a new single titled “In My Blood,” marking his debut since the show. Meanwhile, Rockhampton singer-songwriter Denvah pays homage to Noah Kahan with her new song “Like Noah,” focusing on the challenges of small-town life.

As the music scene continues to evolve, Nashville-based Americana rocker Sophie Gault will release her new single, “Pocket Change,” on October 3, 2025. Gault’s collaboration with acclaimed songwriter Mando Saenz promises a spirited and gritty interpretation, showcasing her distinct style.

Gault expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I loved this song the second I first heard Mando’s version. It was an honor that we got him to sing on it.” Gault’s upcoming album, “Unhinged,” is set to challenge norms with its playful yet powerful storytelling.