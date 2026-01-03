Brandin Podziemski Cleared to Play Against Raptors

San Francisco, California – Brandin Podziemski, the Golden State Warriors‘ shooting guard, is set to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors after recovering from a left abdominal contusion. Podziemski had been listed as probable but will suit up as the Warriors embark on the first leg of a back-to-back set, the team confirmed.

Over his past five games, Podziemski has demonstrated solid performance, averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while playing 29.4 minutes per game off the bench. His shooting has been notable, with a 40.0 percent success rate from beyond the arc on an average of five attempts per game.

In their recent game, Podziemski scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, contributing three rebounds and two assists during the Warriors’ 141-127 loss to the Raptors. Despite not having a high scoring ceiling, he has been consistent, scoring at least 12 points in five of his last six games and averaging 12.6 points per game this December.

Fantasy basketball players looking for reliable options may find Podziemski a solid choice due to his consistency and recent form.