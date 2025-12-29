Brandon Aiyuk Apologizes After Speeding Video Amid 49ers Struggles

Santa Clara, California — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left squad list on December 13, effectively ending his 2025 season. This decision follows a series of controversies, including a recent video posted by Aiyuk in which he appears to be driving over 100 mph.

In the YouTube video, Aiyuk drives along California roads, with the speedometer showing a peak of 111. It remains unclear whether this speed was indicated in miles per hour or kilometers per hour. The vehicle in question, a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, has the capability to display either measurement. If it was in kilometers, a speed of 111 kph translates to approximately 69 mph.

Aiyuk’s video quickly garnered attention as he sped past Levi's Stadium, home of the 49ers, where team operations and training take place. As Aiyuk approached the stadium on Tasman Drive, the speedometer displayed speeds exceeding 100 mph in a zone with a 40 mph limit.

On December 24, Aiyuk issued an apology to his followers, stating, “Sorry y’all, my car content won’t come with speeding anymore! I was praying with my son tonight and wouldn’t want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies.”

The wide receiver has not played since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 20, 2024. Initially, there was speculation that he could return this season, but the team’s recent decision has put an end to that possibility.

Reports indicate that Aiyuk had a dispute with the 49ers, leading him to miss team activities. The Athletic noted that the organization voided Aiyuk’s guaranteed salary for 2026, prompting Aiyuk to express through the NFL Players Association that he did not intend to contest this decision. It is anticipated that Aiyuk will be released after the current season.

Aiyuk’s contributions in previous seasons were significant, as he helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game three years in a row and the Super Bowl in 2023. During 2021 to 2023, he recorded 209 receptions, accumulating 3,183 yards, and scoring 20 touchdowns.

While reflecting on his career, in 2024, Aiyuk ended a protracted contract negotiation, eventually signing a four-year, $120 million extension. However, his injuries and recent controversies have overshadowed his past achievements.

The Santa Clara Police Department stated they are aware of the speeding video and are currently reviewing it. A spokesperson commented that more details would be available once the investigation is complete, indicating that Aiyuk’s actions may have legal repercussions.