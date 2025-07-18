Brandon Aiyuk’s Injury Update: Will He Be Ready for Week 1?

San Francisco, CA – Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, is facing a challenging recovery after a significant knee injury last season. In Week 7 of 2024, Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus against the Kansas City Chiefs, which raised doubts about his future in the game.

As training camp approaches on July 22, uncertainty surrounds Aiyuk’s availability. Reports indicate he might begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. This inclusion would mean Aiyuk would have to miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season if he remains on that list past the roster cut deadline later in August.

Despite the severity of his injuries, general manager John Lynch stated Aiyuk’s recovery is progressing well. “I wouldn’t put a timeline on Aiyuk’s return,” Lynch said, emphasizing caution as Aiyuk continues rehabilitation.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter predicted that Aiyuk could return by midseason, but Aiyuk’s status remained unchanged through minicamp with no updates suggesting a shift in his rehabilitation timeline.

Coach Kyle Shanahan echoed similar sentiments during a press conference, indicating Aiyuk would likely start training camp on the PUP list. Shanahan expressed the importance of not rushing Aiyuk back, given the serious nature of his injuries and previous missed training camp last year due to a contract holdout.

While fans are eager for Aiyuk’s return, the 49ers appear committed to a cautious approach. In Aiyuk’s absence last season, the team struggled, finishing with a 6-11 record after losing other key players to injuries as well.

Aiyuk’s performance in 2023 included seven touchdowns and significant contributions to the team’s deep threat capabilities, making his potential return this season crucial for the team’s offensive strategy. However, rushing him back into action could jeopardize both his health and future performance.

As the summer progresses and training camp nears, many in the football community will closely monitor Aiyuk’s recovery efforts.