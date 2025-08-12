News
Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Passes Away at 48
Butte, Montana – Brandon Blackstock, the former husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, passed away at the age of 48 on August 7, 2025, after a private battle with melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.
His family confirmed his death, stating he died peacefully at home under hospice care, surrounded by loved ones. Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told Fox News Digital, “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.” The family requested privacy during this difficult time.
Blackstock was known as a prominent talent manager, having represented major artists like Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. He and Clarkson were married for seven years before their divorce in 2022. During his illness, Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas residency to be with their children.
Melanoma, which originates in melanocytes, the cells that give skin its color, is considered the deadliest form of skin cancer. It’s known for its potential to metastasize rapidly if not detected early. According to the American Cancer Society, it is expected to claim the lives of over 8,400 people in the U.S. this year.
Dr. Marcus Monroe from the Huntsman Cancer Institute explained, “Melanoma has a significantly higher chance of spreading compared to other types of skin cancer.” Factors influencing the risk of spreading include the tumor’s stage and depth.
Experts emphasize the importance of early detection and prevention, advocating for regular skin checks and the use of sunscreen, especially among those who are at higher risk, such as individuals with fair skin or a history of sunburns.
Brandon Blackstock’s management style and dedication garnered him respect within the entertainment industry, creating a lasting impact on the careers of numerous artists. He is remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his personal courage during his fight against cancer.
His passing has sparked conversations about the prevalence of melanoma, urging individuals to be proactive about their skin health.
Recent Posts
- Solana’s Price Surge Sparks Excitement Among Investors
- Cubs Sign Nicky Lopez Again as Roster Adjustments Loom
- Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Passes Away at 48
- Jakub Mensik Advances in Cincinnati Open with Another Win
- Buccaneers GM Licht Reflects on Draft Mistakes and Character Focus
- CoreWeave to Announce Q2 Results Amid Mixed Analyst Outlook
- ATP Tour Announces Upcoming Tournament Schedule in Major Cities
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency
- Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
- Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12