Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Passes Away at 48

Butte, Montana – Brandon Blackstock, the former husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, passed away at the age of 48 on August 7, 2025, after a private battle with melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.

His family confirmed his death, stating he died peacefully at home under hospice care, surrounded by loved ones. Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told Fox News Digital, “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.” The family requested privacy during this difficult time.

Blackstock was known as a prominent talent manager, having represented major artists like Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. He and Clarkson were married for seven years before their divorce in 2022. During his illness, Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas residency to be with their children.

Melanoma, which originates in melanocytes, the cells that give skin its color, is considered the deadliest form of skin cancer. It’s known for its potential to metastasize rapidly if not detected early. According to the American Cancer Society, it is expected to claim the lives of over 8,400 people in the U.S. this year.

Dr. Marcus Monroe from the Huntsman Cancer Institute explained, “Melanoma has a significantly higher chance of spreading compared to other types of skin cancer.” Factors influencing the risk of spreading include the tumor’s stage and depth.

Experts emphasize the importance of early detection and prevention, advocating for regular skin checks and the use of sunscreen, especially among those who are at higher risk, such as individuals with fair skin or a history of sunburns.

Brandon Blackstock’s management style and dedication garnered him respect within the entertainment industry, creating a lasting impact on the careers of numerous artists. He is remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his personal courage during his fight against cancer.

His passing has sparked conversations about the prevalence of melanoma, urging individuals to be proactive about their skin health.