Sports
Brandon Ingram Injures Ankle, Status Uncertain for Raptors
TORONTO, Canada — Brandon Ingram of the Toronto Raptors sustained a right ankle injury during a game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 21, 2025. He left the game to visit the locker room, raising concerns for both the Raptors and his fantasy managers.
This injury is particularly worrying given Ingram’s history of ankle issues. Fans and analysts are awaiting updates on his condition, which the Raptors are expected to release soon.
The Raptors have recently struggled, holding a 3-6 record in December following a strong November where they went 12-3. The absence of guard-forward RJ Barrett, who has missed 13 consecutive games due to a knee injury, has significantly impacted the team’s performance.
Ingram has been a vital player in Toronto’s lineup, averaging over 19 points per game alongside RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. Since Barrett’s injury, the Raptors’ offensive output has dipped, averaging just 103.6 points per game. Toronto’s recent struggles have led to a search for answers as they prepare for an upcoming matchup against the Miami Heat on December 23, 2025.
Both teams come into the game looking to break two-game losing streaks, with the Heat sitting at 15-14 for the season. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center.
With star players sidelined, including Barrett and Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl (back), the Raptors are counting on Ingram’s health for a successful road ahead. The Raptors are currently a 4.5-point underdog against the Heat.
The injury status of Ingram will likely play a significant role in the game plan for the Raptors, as fans and analysts remain hopeful for a positive update.
Recent Posts
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today