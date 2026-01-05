Brandon Ingram’s Last-Second Shot Falls Short in Raptors’ Loss to Nuggets

TORONTO, Canada — Brandon Ingram nearly saved the day for the Toronto Raptors, but his last-second three-point attempt fell just short in a tight 106-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Raptors were hoping for a New Year’s miracle, but instead, they settled for disappointment.

Ingram, who scored 30 points in the game, faced a tight defense but managed to get an open shot at the buzzer after Scottie Barnes secured a rebound from a missed free throw. However, the clock ticked down too quickly, and the shot was ruled after the final buzzer sounded.

“I was close. Maybe I need to cut my fingernails,” Ingram joked during the post-game press conference, referring to the narrow timing of his shot. He admitted that the team had not practiced that exact situation, but he felt prepared thanks to his connection with Barnes on the play.

Despite Ingram’s efforts, the rest of the team struggled. “We haven’t been aggressive in the first half,” he said. “The starters got to do better coming out in games, but we battled back.” The Raptors had a difficult start, trailing by as many as 20 points at one stage.

The contrasting performances of the Raptors’ bench in recent games have also drawn attention. After a strong showing against the Orlando Magic, where the bench contributed 50 points, they managed just 12 points against the Nuggets. Head coach Darko Rajakovic commented, “It was impressive that we could find a way to compete, but definitely shooting was not on our side tonight… We were 0-for-18 from the three-point line.”

This tough loss comes just days after the Raptors secured a win against the Magic, further highlighting their inconsistency. The team will be looking to regroup as they head into their next games on Saturday and Monday.