Brandon Ingram Leads Raptors in NBA 2K26 Player Ratings

Toronto, Canada — The Toronto Raptors have unveiled their player ratings for the upcoming NBA 2K26 video game, with Brandon Ingram leading the pack at an overall rating of 86. This puts him ahead of teammate Scottie Barnes, who has an 85 rating after a challenging fourth season.

Ingram’s rise to prominence follows a successful tenure with the Raptors, having been acquired at last year’s trade deadline from the New Orleans Pelicans. His versatility and scoring ability have garnered attention both on the court and among fans. “It’s great to see my efforts recognized,” Ingram said. “I’m focused on preparing for the new season.”

Barnes, while closely trailing Ingram, experienced a mix of success and struggle in his recent season, where he enhanced his playmaking skills but faced challenges with efficiency. Surprisingly, his rating is lower than those of Portland’s Deni Avdija and Phoenix’s Jalen Green, indicating diverse perceptions within the league.

Behind Ingram and Barnes, the Raptors boast a tightly knit group of players rated 83, including RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley. This well-balanced roster places the Raptors among NBA’s mid-tier teams, as indicated by their Tier 3 ranking along with the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans, all averaging 82 among their top players.

As the Raptors gear up for the new season, several upcoming players are making their mark on the roster. Gradey Dick begins with a rating of 79 and aims to improve as an impactful shooter. Fellow sophomore guard Ja’Kobe Walter starts at 77, ranking one point above Ochai Agbaji, Jamal Shead, and Jonathan Mogbo, who are tied with a rating of 76.

Newcomer Collin Murray-Boyles, the ninth overall pick, enters the game at a modest 72 rating, while veteran Garrett Temple holds a 70 rating. Notably, Ulrich Chomche rounds out the roster with the lowest rating of 68. Neither Alijah Martin nor Chucky Hepburn received ratings.

With the release of NBA 2K26 approaching, fans are buzzing about the Raptors’ chances this season. The depth and functionality of the current lineup suggest potential for growth, despite lacking a top-tier superstar. “It’s about finding chemistry and working together as a team,” Ingram noted. “We’re excited to show what we can do.”