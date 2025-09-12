Brandon McManus Faces Legal Challenges Amid NFL Career Changes

Jacksonville, FL

NFL kicker Brandon McManus has faced significant legal battles and career upheaval in 2024. McManus signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders in March 2024, hoping to become the team’s starting kicker after a decade in the league.

However, just months later, he was released amid sexual assault allegations stemming from an incident in 2023 involving two flight attendants during a Jaguars team flight to London. The lawsuit, filed in Duval County Circuit Civil Court, claims McManus sexually assaulted the women and that the Jaguars failed to supervise him appropriately.

The flight attendants, identified as “Jane Doe I” and “Jane Doe II,” allege that McManus created a hostile environment aboard the plane. Court documents reveal accusations of inappropriate contact, including McManus allegedly grinding against the women and attempting to kiss one of them while they served meals.

The women are seeking over $1 million and a jury trial, citing severe emotional distress following the incident. In response, McManus’s attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, denounced the claims, calling them “fictitious and demonstrably false.”

Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but denied characterizing the flight as a party. Following the accusations, the NFL conducted an investigation and determined there was insufficient evidence to support claims of violations of its personal conduct policy.

In September 2024, a judge dismissed the initial lawsuit, prompting the plaintiffs to file an amended complaint under their real names. By October, both parties confirmed that the lawsuit had been “resolved,” though details of the resolution were not made public.

Shortly after the resolution, McManus joined the Green Bay Packers, where he expressed relief regarding the legal battles. “It’s been a difficult time these last couple of months,” he said. McManus successfully converted 20 of 21 field goals during the 2024 season, leading to a three-year contract extension in March 2025 worth $15.3 million.

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, McManus finds new footing with the Packers as he navigates his path forward in the NFL.