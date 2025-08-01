Brandon Nakashima Faces Ben Shelton in Round of 32 at ATP Toronto

Washington, USA — In an exciting matchup in the Round of 32 at the ATP Toronto tournament, Brandon Nakashima will face off against Ben Shelton on August 2, 2025, at 3:30 AM ET. This will be the fifth meeting between the two young American tennis players, with Shelton leading their head-to-head record 4-0.

Bookmakers have given Shelton, ranked 7th in the world, the edge, reflecting his recent performance and past victories over Nakashima. Shelton has not dropped a set to Nakashima in their previous encounters, which adds to the anticipation of the match.

Nakashima, currently ranked 32nd, reached the third round at Wimbledon this year and secured victories in Washington over fellow Americans before losing to Alex De Minaur. In Toronto, he defeated compatriot Brandon Quinn in straight sets with scores of 7-6, 6-4, in a match that showcased his serving skills, making 13 aces with no double faults.

Shelton, on the other hand, advanced to this stage after defeating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in two sets, with a score of 6-2, 6-3. Shelton also performed well in Washington, winning against several opponents before losing to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The tournament is crucial for both players as they strive to gain momentum on hard courts. Shelton’s strong start and physical form are seen as advantages. As he previously beat Nakashima in both Melbourne and Indian Wells earlier in 2025, confidence is in his favor.

As the match approaches, expectations are high for Shelton to maintain his dominant record against Nakashima. Betting lines suggest a likely outcome of a confident victory for Shelton, with some predicting a correct score of 0:2 in favor of Shelton as a strong possibility.