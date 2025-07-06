Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale

Toronto, Ontario, Canada — Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets has been on a hot streak, hitting two grand slams in the last four days and batting .353 (6-for-17) during this stretch. His performance has helped the Mets achieve a four-game winning streak as they prepare to face the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field in the Subway Series finale.

Nimmo’s latest grand slam came in the first inning of Saturday’s game, contributing to a commanding 12-6 victory. “It’s really cool when cool things happen like that,” Nimmo said. “I haven’t hit two grand slams in a week. It feels like playoff baseball. The Subway Series is always so much energy, and doing that in the first inning is really, really cool.”

In the past two and a half years, Nimmo has made significant improvements to his swing and approach at the plate, becoming more selective. “He’s been locked in now for a good stretch,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Driving the baseball with authority, controlling the strike zone, going the other way, taking tough pitches. There’s a lot to like from his at-bats right now.”

The Mets have rebounded well after a tough stretch in June, where they lost 14 of 17 games. They have outscored their opponents 28-16 in recent games. Right-hander Chris Devenski (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will start for the Mets on Sunday.

The Yankees, in contrast, are struggling, on a six-game losing streak and playing without momentum. Ace left-hander Max Fried (10-2, 2.13 ERA) will take the mound as they seek to end their downturn. Fried has a solid track record against the Mets, with a 9-5 record and a 2.50 ERA in 24 games.

The Yankees’ recent losses have placed them three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. They have lost 16 of their last 22 games, marking the longest losing streak since a nine-game skid in August 2023. “These are the moments that build character as a team,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We need to define what we need moving forward.”

Defensive errors have plagued the Yankees in the series, contributing to their struggles. “We’ve just got to play better. It’s fundamentals, making the routine plays routine,” Yankees star Aaron Judge said after Saturday’s game.