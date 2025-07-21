Brandon Routh Praises New Superman Movie and Talks Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Ick’

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Brandon Routh, known for his iconic role as Superman, recently celebrated the release of the new Superman film, which hit theaters earlier this month. The actor shared his excitement on Instagram following the trailer’s debut on July 12, encouraging fans to watch the movie.

In his post, Routh wrote, “Go see #Superman in theaters now!” He added, “Seeing it soon! But at @fanboy_expo in Nashville— talking to all the amazing Superman fans who have seen it already, and we are very excited to see it soon! Same as me!” After watching the film, Routh expressed his enjoyment, stating, “It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. I think David [Corenswet] is fantastic. I cried no less than three times.”

Routh, who previously played the DC superhero in 2006’s “Superman Returns,” mentioned that he views the new film from a different perspective. He noted, “I really got into it as I’m watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment. And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again.”

While “Superman Returns” faced criticism and disappointing box office numbers, Routh remains optimistic about the future of the DC Universe. “I really am excited for the potential for the DC Universe,” he said. “A successful launch with this is just good for everybody who wants more of what DC has to offer. There are a lot of great properties that can be explored.”

Currently promoting his new film “Ick,” a sci-fi horror comedy, Routh stars as Hank Wallace, a former high school football player whose dreams were shattered by an injury. He now serves as a science teacher and teams up with a student named Grace, portrayed by Malina Pauli Weissman, to combat a Blob-like alien known as the Ick.

“Ick” features a blend of horror, sci-fi, and coming-of-age comedy, set in the year 2000 with music from popular bands like All-American Rejects and Paramore. The film showcases innovative techniques as the director, Joseph Kahn, has included footage that de-ages Routh and co-star Mena Suvari.

Reflecting on his high school years in Iowa, Routh shared, “I was like Clark Kent. I was involved in many activities. I played soccer, was on the swim team, in band, marching band, choir, jazz band, and theater. I was social at school, but I didn’t have friends outside of school.”

As the Ick threatens their small town, Routh commented on its deeper meanings, suggesting it could symbolize issues like COVID or climate change. “It’s a fun popcorn movie but there’s layering there. Any good story has that,” he said. “I think [the Ick] can be the things we’re afraid to look at and address because we think they’re going to be icky.”

Despite the challenges in the world today, Routh feels positive about his projects. “I’m doing good, all things considered with the state of the world. I got a movie coming out and ‘Superman’ is also out. It’s a good summer.”

“Ick” is set to be released in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on July 25, followed by a nationwide rollout on July 27.