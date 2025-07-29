Entertainment
Brandon Routh and Rachael Leigh Cook Spark Dating Rumors with Movie Date
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actors Brandon Routh and Rachael Leigh Cook were spotted together in Los Angeles, fueling speculation about a possible romance. The two were seen holding hands and smiling as they exited a movie theater on Friday, July 25.
Cook, 45, wore a stylish black jacket over a white top, light-wash jeans, and coordinated high heels, while Routh, also 45, opted for a dark monochrome outfit that included a black button-down shirt and slacks.
Representatives for both actors did not respond to requests for comment as of Tuesday, July 29, following the pair’s outing.
Brandon Routh recently finalized his divorce from Courtney Ford on July 10, with the couple announcing their split earlier this year. In a joint statement, they expressed their commitment to co-parenting their 12-year-old son, Leo. “After 21 years together, and 17 years of marriage, we have decided to begin a new journey and enter this next chapter of life as friends and co-parents,” their statement read.
Rachael Leigh Cook has her own history, having split from her ex-husband Daniel Gillies in 2019 after nearly 15 years of marriage. The actress has two children, Charlotte, 11, and Theodore, 10, with Gillies. In a previous interview, Cook described herself as a “full-tilt romantic,” expressing her openness to new relationships while being mindful of her children.
As they navigate their dating lives post-divorce, the two actors may find comfort in each other’s company. Both have extensive backgrounds in film and television, with Cook’s recent projects including “Sisterhood, Inc.” and Routh’s work on the “Nine Lives of Christmas” franchise.
While Routh and Cook have not officially confirmed their romantic status, their recent outing has left fans eager for more updates.
