Brandon Royval and Joshua Van Clash at UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada — Flyweight contenders Brandon Royval and Joshua Van will compete at UFC 317 on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena. This matchup follows Van’s quick acceptance to replace Manel Kape, who withdrew due to injury. Despite being the No. 1 contender, Royval is the betting underdog at +105, while Van, on a four-fight win streak, is the favorite at -125.

Royval, 32, is looking to bounce back after two losses to the champion, Alexandre Pantoja. He recently scored two victories against tough opponents Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira. Known for his striking ability, Royval has adjusted his style to incorporate distance management, which will be crucial against the aggressive Van.

“Raw Dawg” Royval has a balanced record of 17 wins and 7 losses, with notable skills in striking and grappling. He aims to outpoint Van and capitalize on his experience, having had a full training camp leading up to this fight.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Van is seen as a rising star with a record of 14 wins and 2 losses. He is recognized for his fast-paced fighting and combination striking. Van’s last victory was a knockout against Bruno Silva at UFC 316, but this will be a substantial step up in competition.

“It’s a big challenge, but I’m ready to face Royval,” Van said. “I’ve been preparing and I believe I can rise to the occasion.”

The matchup is highly anticipated as both fighters prefer a striking battle. Royval’s ability to mix up his attacks will be vital against Van’s relentless pressure. Meanwhile, Van will look to close the distance effectively without getting caught by Royval’s counters.

UFC 317 is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring a championship doubleheader with Ilia Topuria taking on Charles Oliveira and Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against Kai Kara-France. The outcome of the Royval vs. Van bout could potentially lead to a title shot for the winner.

“It’s all on the line for both of us, and I intend to come out on top,” Royval stated confidently ahead of the fight.