Brandon Straka Discusses Late Night Show Cancellations on Fox News

New York City, NY — Brandon Straka, founder of the Walkaway Campaign, discussed the recent cancellation of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘ during an appearance on ‘Fox News at Night.’ Straka criticized Colbert for primarily promoting Democratic viewpoints over the past eight years.

Straka acknowledged Colbert’s right to free speech but expressed concern that Colbert’s bias alienated a significant portion of his audience. He stated, “Colbert fed liberal slop to his liberal-minded Kamala supporters,” implying that the show did not include sufficient opposing views.

He also mentioned Colbert’s controversial approach to vaccination discussions, reflecting on his own experiences of facing consequences for his outspoken opinions. Straka lost work opportunities after publicly opposing vaccine mandates, stating, “I’m proud of that.”

Straka noted the financial pressures facing late-night television, mentioning that Colbert’s show had become one of the most expensive in the genre while struggling with ratings. He remarked on the changing landscape of television audiences and advertisers.

Rob Schneider, who hosted ‘FOX Nation’s Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America,’ also spoke on the challenges actors face in expressing their opinions. Straka emphasized the importance of using free speech carefully, stating, “We must decide what, how much and when to use and exercise our freedom of speech.”

Concluding his comments, Straka acknowledged the difficulties of show business and expressed hope for Colbert’s future endeavors. “Show business is a tough business,” he said. “I wish Mr. Colbert much success in whatever he does next.”