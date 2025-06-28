Brandy and Monica Announce First Co-Headline Tour in Detroit

DETROIT – Brandy and Monica, two legendary R&B artists, are set to embark on their first-ever co-headline tour, named “The Boy is Mine Tour.” The tour will kick off with a concert at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, November 29.

The 24-city tour will go on sale this Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. In addition to Brandy and Monica, the lineup will feature Grammy winners Kelly Rowland and Muni Long, as well as 2025 “American Idol” winner Jamal Roberts.

“Bringing Brandy and Monica together for this tour is more than just a moment — it’s a cultural homecoming,” said Shelby Joyner, President of Black Promoters Collective. He emphasized the lasting impact both artists have had on R&B music. “Their impact on R&B is immeasurable, and ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to be one of the most iconic collaborations of all time,” Joyner added.

Fans of both artists can expect a memorable evening filled with nostalgic hits and powerful performances. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, allowing fans to secure their spot early.