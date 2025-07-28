Braves Acquire Carlos Carrasco from Yankees Amid Injury Crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the New York Yankees in a deal announced Monday. The Yankees will receive either a player to be named later or cash in exchange for Carrasco, who has struggled in the big leagues this season.

At 38 years old, Carrasco was designated for assignment by the Yankees earlier this year. He accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he made 11 appearances, including 10 starts, and posted a 3.27 ERA. His big-league record this season was less impressive, with a 5.91 ERA in eight appearances, including six starts.

Braves General Manager has been active in the trade market, looking for pitching depth after multiple injuries to the team’s rotation. Carrasco’s acquisition comes just one day after Atlanta acquired Erick Fedde from the St. Louis Cardinals, hoping to stabilize a roster missing key starters like Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, both currently on the injured list.

The Braves’ challenges continue as they navigate a season plagued by injuries. Grant Holmes and several other pitchers, including AJ Smith-Shawver, are also sidelined, leaving the Braves in need of reliable arms as they seek to remain competitive.

Carrasco’s contract with the Yankees included a base salary of $1.5 million, which will transfer to the Braves. Despite his struggles in New York, Carrasco has the experience to help Atlanta handle its current depth issues in the rotation.

Atlanta’s hope is that Carrasco can provide valuable innings during the remainder of the season, easing the burden on their bullpen and young pitchers. As the trade deadline approaches, the Braves’ focus remains on maintaining performance as they face a tough road ahead.

Fans and experts alike will be watching closely to see how Carrasco’s tenure with Atlanta unfolds.