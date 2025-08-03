Braves Add Hurston Waldrep to Roster for Speedway Classic

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have announced the addition of right-hander Hurston Waldrep to their roster for the remainder of the MLB Speedway Classic. The decision was made Sunday morning, as the team replaces infielder Jonathan Ornelas, who has been sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett.

This move marks Waldrep’s return to the Major League roster, following an earlier push to strengthen the team’s rotation with recent trades involving Erick Fedde and Carlos Carrasco. While it’s uncertain if Waldrep will pitch in the game, he is positioned as a viable option to deliver innings, potentially of high quality.

Waldrep comes off an impressive outing in the minor leagues, where he pitched seven shutout innings, giving up only five hits, one walk, and striking out eight batters. He has been seen as a promising talent, and many believe it was only a matter of time before he had a significant breakthrough.

However, Waldrep’s journey in the majors has been challenging. Last season, he made two starts but struggled, allowing 13 earned runs over seven innings. Following a rough start where he only lasted one-third of an inning on June 8, his ERA stood at 6.35. Due to these setbacks, the Braves looked to other prospects and options, even turning to Didier Fuentes and trying out bullpen days.

At present, Austin Cox has taken the mound for the Braves, starting in place of Spencer Strider due to a weather delay. Cox pitched one-third of an inning, allowing one earned run before the game faced another weather halt. After efforts to dry the infield were made, the game was ultimately suspended until the following day. For Waldrep, the situation allows him at least a chance to be part of the team for one day.