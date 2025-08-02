BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Atlanta Braves announced that infielder Jonathan Ornelas has been added to the team’s active roster for today’s MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway. The move comes as the Braves look to strengthen their lineup heading into the evening matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Ornelas, 25, was acquired by Atlanta from the Texas Rangers late in May. He has played in the major leagues during the last three seasons but has limited opportunities, totaling just 54 plate appearances across 30 games since making his MLB debut in 2023.

Despite his struggles at the plate, Ornelas has shown defensive versatility. He has struggled offensively with Triple-A Gwinnett, recording a .645 OPS in 49 games, which is slightly better than his performance with Triple-A Round Rock, where he posted a .574 OPS prior to joining the Braves.

The Braves see Ornelas as a valuable option at shortstop, especially if they decide to pinch-hit for Nick Allen. This strategic move comes amid reports that over 85,000 fans are expected to attend tonight’s game.

Earlier this week, the Braves also made roster adjustments, including trading Rafael Montero to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league infielder Jim Jarvis. Montero’s time with Atlanta included a 5.50 ERA over 36 appearances, leaving fans wondering about the team’s bullpen depth as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches.

Jarvis, drafted in the 11th round by the Tigers in 2023 from the University of Alabama, is a defensively gifted player with the potential to develop into a useful utility infielder for the Braves moving forward.