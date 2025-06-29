Braves Aim for Sixth Win in Seven Games Against Mets Tonight

Flushing, NY – The Atlanta Braves will look to secure their sixth victory in seven games against the New York Mets in the series finale on Thursday night at Citi Field.

After a loss to the Mets on Wednesday, Braves manager Brian Snitker is sticking with his regular batting order. Sean Murphy returns to the lineup and is batting fifth, while Eli White makes a rare start against right-handed pitchers. Notably, Michael Harris has gone 125 plate appearances without a walk and will bat eighth.

“I’m calling it: Murphy will hit a home run tonight,” predicted a Braves fan on social media.

The Mets, coming off a strong offensive performance where they scored seven runs on Wednesday, will counter with their typical lineup. Grant Holmes, who has performed well in his second year in the majors, will be starting on the mound for New York.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, with a cooler evening expected in the 70s after a few hot days in New York. Fans can catch the game on SNY and MLB Network, among other platforms.

Holmes, sporting a 3.71 ERA over 85 innings this season, is coming off a solid start against the Miami Marlins. He looks to maintain that momentum as he faces a tough Braves lineup. Meanwhile, Griffin Canning will pitch for the Braves, hoping to improve on his recent struggles, having allowed 14 runs in his last three starts.

During the last two weeks, the Mets have struggled, but a win tonight could help boost their confidence as they aim to split the four-game series.