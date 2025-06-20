Braves Aim for Sweep Against Mets with Strider on the Mound

Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Braves are looking to complete a series sweep against the New York Mets tonight as Spencer Strider takes the mound at 7:15 p.m. EDT at Truist Park.

Strider, who has struggled with injuries and performance issues this season, recently showcased his potential by striking out 13 batters in a dominant outing against the Colorado Rockies. He recorded just one walk during that six-inning appearance, marking a possible turn in his season.

Despite this impressive performance, there are lingering questions about Strider’s effectiveness. In his previous starts, he averaged only 95 mph on his fastball and displayed significant discrepancies in his performance when facing batters for a second or third time.

“Could Strider be back?” fans are asking, but some caution against drawing conclusions based solely on his success against Colorado. His previous outings against the Mets reveal a mixed bag of results, raising concerns about his consistency against formidable opponents.

The Braves won a slugfest against the Mets earlier this season but also experienced troubling outings from Strider. In contrast, Clay Holmes, the Mets’ starting pitcher, has performed reliably in his first season as a starter, boasting impressive statistics including a low ERA and solid length through games.

This matchup represents a significant test for Strider as he battles against a formidable lineup. Game broadcasts are available through FanDuel Sports South and MLB Network, while fans can listen live on 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan.