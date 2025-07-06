Braves Aim for Victory Against Orioles as Season Progresses

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Braves are looking to end their challenging season on a high note with a series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, July 6. Starting pitcher Grant Holmes has shown promise, finishing June with a 3.44 FIP and an impressive 31% strikeout rate.

Holmes’ performance has improved significantly since May, as he has gone six or more innings in six of his last 12 starts. His FIP stands at 3.62, and his xFIP is a better 3.20. While his walk rate is around 10%, he counterbalances this with a high strikeout rate and nearly 50% groundball rate. Manager Brian Snitker indicated that Holmes may be the reliable pitcher the Braves need as they approach the end of the season.

On the opposing side, Trevor Rogers of the Orioles is trying to reclaim the form he displayed in 2021, when he was a borderline elite pitcher. Although he has been gradually improving since recovering from a knee injury, he has yet to match his previous success. His current walk rate is at a career-best of 2.5 per 9 innings, but he continues to struggle with his strikeout rate.

The Braves are encouraged by their familiarity with Rogers, having faced him during his time in Miami. They hope this experience will work in their favor as they look for a critical win at Truist Park.

Game details show that the matchup is set for 11:35 a.m. EDT, with streaming options available on Roku and radio broadcast on 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan.

A victory in this game could provide a much-needed boost for the Braves as they strive to regain their footing in the league.