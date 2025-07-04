Braves and Angels Face Off in Three-Game Series Tonight

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight, July 1, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. ET, weather permitting. Fans can tune in to watch or listen to the game through their usual channels.

This matchup comes after the Braves returned home following a week-long road trip, during which they faced tough competition in Miami and New York. With the National League East rivalry heating up, the Braves are eager to capitalize on home-field advantage.

Despite struggling against their recent opponents, both teams are looking to gain momentum. The Braves are hopeful to start off this series on a winning note. “One of the joys of baseball is that there’s got to be a winner and a loser,” said an Atlanta-based baseball writer familiar with the team’s dynamics. “We want the Braves to be the winners tonight.”

The game will showcase several standout players, as both teams look to improve their standings. Fans are optimistic that the Braves can leverage their recent homecoming to secure a much-needed victory against the Angels.

As the action unfolds at Truist Park, all eyes will be on the Braves to see if they can start July with a strong performance.