Braves Call Up Wander Suero Amid Roster Changes

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves announced this morning that they have selected the contract of right-hander Wander Suero for the major league roster. To accommodate Suero, the team designated right-hander Michael Petersen for assignment and optioned Daysbel Hernández to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Suero, 33, will pitch in his seventh major league season after making his debut with the Washington Nationals in 2018. During his first three years in the major leagues, Suero maintained a respectable 4.10 ERA and a strikeout rate of 26.1% over 142 2/3 innings pitched. His successful run included being on the postseason roster for D.C.’s 2019 World Series championship, where he made three scoreless appearances in the series.

However, Suero’s performance declined in 2021, resulting in a 6.33 ERA across 45 games. He was non-tendered by the Nationals during the 2021-22 offseason, leading him to pitch in the minors for various teams, including the Angels and Dodgers. Although he had limited success in the majors since then, Suero has excelled this year with a 1.50 ERA and a striking 33.6% strikeout rate at Triple-A Gwinnett.

With the Braves possibly looking to bolster their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline, Suero’s call-up comes at a crucial time. The team will need reliable arms, especially as they consider trades that could involve current relievers. Making room for Suero on the roster involves the decision to designate Petersen, who has had mixed results in four appearances this season with a 5.47 ERA.

Hernández, who has been a strong performer with a 2.25 ERA, is sent down despite a strong season thus far, suggesting the Braves are strategically managing their bullpen options. Hernández will likely return to the big league club later this season.

Braves manager Brian Snitker stated that they are optimistic that Suero can reclaim his former success and contribute to the team as it heads into the latter half of the season.