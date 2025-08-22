Braves Celebrate 30th Anniversary of 1995 World Series Win Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are set to honor the 1995 World Series champion team tonight as they face the New York Mets at Truist Park. The game will serve as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Braves’ first championship in Atlanta.

The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with a special event at The Battery, featuring several members of the iconic 1995 team, including David Justice, Marquis Grissom, and Fred McGriff. Fans arriving early will receive a replica World Series ring, with the first 15,000 attendees eligible for the giveaway.

The game itself begins at 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV, followed by another night game on Saturday at the same time, and a day game on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. The Braves have been enjoying a strong run, winning 11 of their last 14 games, making this an even more exciting time for fans.

Tonight’s matchup comes amid a challenging season for the Mets, who have struggled lately, going 5-13 in August. They were recently swept by the Washington Nationals, one of the league’s weaker teams.

In roster news, Braves third baseman Austin Riley underwent surgery on Thursday to address a core injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, and Riley is expected to recover in time for spring training in 2026.

The Braves also made a move to bolster their roster by acquiring pitcher Cal Quantrill from the Miami Marlins this week. Despite his current struggles, with a 5.50 ERA in 24 starts, management hopes he can contribute positively as they look to the future.

“We are looking forward to see what he can bring to the team moving forward,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker about Quantrill.

As the Braves prep for the Mets, fans are encouraged to share their favorite memories of the 1995 season, creating a sense of nostalgia and community around tonight’s celebration.