Braves Claim Outfielder Jake Fraley Off Waivers from Reds

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves announced on Tuesday that they have claimed outfielder Jake Fraley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Fraley was designated for assignment by the Reds on Sunday, following a series of injuries that limited his playing time this season.

Fraley, 28, has had an up-and-down career in Major League Baseball, but he brings a valuable skill set to Atlanta. This season, he has a .232 batting average with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 67 games. Injuries, including a left calf strain and a right shoulder sprain, have impacted his performance.

“Through conversations and there are some that are kind of private, and some that I can’t explain,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “But just came to the idea that kind of giving Jake a chance to go play, where maybe he thinks he deserves to play, is better than him sitting the bench here.”

With the Reds currently sitting 66-60, fighting for a playoff spot, the decision to drop Fraley allows them to promote Will Benson to the active roster. Meanwhile, Atlanta is not in contention this year and seeks to evaluate Fraley’s potential in the coming weeks.

Fraley has a career batting line of .260/.344/.434 against right-handed pitchers, with a 112 wRC+. However, his performance has dipped against lefties, posting a .172 average and a 45 wRC+. Behind the plate, his defensive metrics are mixed, with four Outs Above Average throughout his career.

The Braves, who are dealing with injuries and a shaken roster, are expected to give Fraley opportunities to play as they assess his fit for the 2026 season. By claiming Fraley, Atlanta will cover the remainder of his contract, which is worth $3.1 million.

Fraley was previously acquired by the Reds in a trade that sent Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker to the Seattle Mariners. He played for the Reds for nearly four seasons and aims to establish himself with his new team.