Sports
Braves Claim Pitcher Alexis Díaz After Rough Weekend Loss
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are bolstering their pitching staff following a tough loss to the Seattle Mariners. On Sunday afternoon, the team announced they claimed right-hander Alexis Díaz off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
No corresponding move was disclosed by the Braves, so it remains unclear whether Díaz will join the major league roster or head to Triple-A Gwinnett. He was recently designated for assignment by the Dodgers and last pitched for them on August 17, before being optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on August 20.
This acquisition aims to add pitching depth, especially after the Braves faced an embarrassing 18-2 defeat against the Mariners, marking consecutive nights of allowing double-digit runs.
Throughout the current season, Díaz has made 15 appearances with a 7.80 ERA. For Los Angeles, he had a 5.00 ERA in five outings after spending his first three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to the Dodgers in May.
Meanwhile, the Braves have already experimented with several new relief pitchers recently. Prospects Rolddy Muñoz and Hayden Harris were called up during last week’s series against the Chicago Cubs. Although Muñoz recorded two scoreless appearances, he struggled against the Mariners, conceding five earned runs in his last outing. Harris, however, has also shown promise, with two appearances without allowing runs.
The Braves are set to square off against the Cubs again starting Monday night for a three-game series in Atlanta. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., with Bryce Elder on the mound against Shota Imanaga.
