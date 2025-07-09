Braves Commit to Keeping Acuña Despite Trade Speculations

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Braves are standing firm on their decision to keep superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., despite rumors surrounding a potential trade. Following a disappointing weekend sweep against the Baltimore Orioles, the Braves find themselves struggling with a 39-50 record, trailing by 13.5 games in the National League East.

Acuña, who has returned from two significant knee injuries, has been performing well since his comeback. He is currently batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .452 and slugging .565. Nevertheless, questions linger about whether the Braves can mount a playoff push this season.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post suggested that the Braves could receive a trade package comparable to what the Washington Nationals acquired for Juan Soto. Sherman argued that given Acuña’s injury history, it might be time for the Braves to consider moving him. “Can you see a championship in the next two years? I don’t,” he stated.

However, USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale reported that Atlanta has “zero interest” in trading Acuña. The outfielder is signed through 2026 for $17 million annually, with club options for the following two years. According to Nightengale, “He’s not going anywhere.”

Despite the swirling trade rumors, Acuña expressed a desire to remain in Atlanta, stating, “Outside of Venezuela, Atlanta is my second home… I want to continue to be a member of this organization for the rest of my career.”

Acuña has earned numerous accolades, including five All-Star selections and three Silver Slugger Awards. Although the Braves are facing a tough season, team management believes they have the talent to rebound next year.

In addition to the discussion about Acuña, some analysts believe the Braves might look to trade other players, such as second baseman Ozzie Albies. However, the organization remains focused on acquiring more pitching and improving their roster.